On a perfect spring day, with trees blooming, green grass and blue sky,

Evelyn’s Park Conservancy’s Teen Ambassadors volunteered at Bellaire’s Celebration of Independence Festival, creating spin art for neighbors to fundraise for the new phase of the park. During the festival, Bellaire families listened to live music, bounced on inflatables, enjoyied a petting zoo, and caught up with neighbors. The new phase of Evelyn’s Park will which include Lily Pad installations to create shade plus fun, refreshing water features. Teen Ambassadors work throughout the year to support and maintain the park through volunteering at weekly markets and special events. Pictured are (from left) Suri Mehta, Sophie Kalmin, Aien Du, Ayushi Mohanty, Eden Barr, and Alina Syed. See evelynspark.org for updates on Phase 2 and to find upcoming events at the park. See “Bellaire’s Fourth of July Parade 2021” for photos from the parade by Buzz summer intern Maya Harpavat.