LIVESTREAM Swedish Championship: Stockholm Mean Machines @ Örebro Black Knights, July 10, 15:00 CET (3 pm, 09:00 am ET)

They say the third time is a charm, but there is just something a little special about the number seven. From Ancient Egyptians to the Pythagoreans, Old Testament Christians to the Taoist Chinese, human cultures throughout time and across the world have viewed the number seven as a symbol of luck and good fortune. Streaming onto the field in their golden top hats in front of 3,000 hometown fans to collect the first Swedish championship in club history on Saturday, the Örebro Black Knights were simply the latest to benefit.