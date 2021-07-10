LIVESTREAM Swedish Championship: Stockholm Mean Machines @ Örebro Black Knights, July 10, 15:00 CET (3 pm, 09:00 am ET)
After a short regular season and playoffs, the Swedish Superserein is ready to name it’s 2021 champion. This year the powerhouse Stockholm Mean Machines will match up against the Örebro Black Knights in what should be highly competitive exciting championship game. Örebro will have the advantage of hosting the championship in Behrn Arena.www.americanfootballinternational.com
