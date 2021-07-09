Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

I may know the lady with the paralysis

By CAVern Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

In the case I'm aware of, it might have been a dormant preexisting condition that awakened at the time of/due to the vaccine. i'm not minimizing what happened as that is STILL a concern, that unknown/long dormant conditions COULD be awakened when one's immune system takes a big jolt like this shot can give (assuming that's what happened. if the shot actually CAUSED the condition, that is truly scary - there's no way to know after the fact)

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Immune System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early detection, to catch the cancer before it's spread outside the pancreas if at all possible. Here are some of the early signs of pancreatic cancer. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Animalssportswar.com

5 mo. old coon

Mine, Mongo, is 16. We’re afraid he won’t make it beyond the summer. 🙁 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 07/18/2021 3:11PM. ♥️♥️♥️we have a Siberian Forest Cat and he's huge but a Maine Coon.. -- Major Kong 07/18/2021 2:10PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
Pharmaceuticalssportswar.com

There is only ONE valid reason to not get vaccinated and that is if

You have a medical condition in which the vaccine could be harmful - e.g. a compromised immune system. But other than a medical reason directly related to the vaccine there is no reason not to get vaccinated. N.C. State blew it times 10 and they paid dearly for it. Unfortunately there are many still not getting vaccinated for really stupid, selfish reasons (i.e. excuses). "Host of valid reasons"? Bullshit.
Family Relationshipsletterpile.com

I Learned Almost Everything I Know From My Parents

They gave me the foundation of everything I learned after that. I have had many years to see it in a different light. They would do anything to make sure my brothers and me. Our neighbors had built ground in pools,vacation homes and mini bikes. We learned to take care...
Animalssportswar.com

No idea. Just know I was rattled

Michael Crichton had a great segment on rattlesnakes in his Travels book -- Pezhoo 07/16/2021 1:54PM. Copperheads are supposed to be among the least aggressive venomous snakes -- CharlestonSC 07/16/2021 12:55PM. I've heard that too and I call BS on it. They are all over the neighborhood -- iiiput 07/16/2021...
Animalssportswar.com

I know they like to chew on them. That's for sure.

Lounge wildlife experts: I have a raccoon that comes on my deck nearly -- HokieHigh 07/15/2021 09:21AM. First, Raccoons are really smart. Don't be surprised if he doesn't try -- VTNuke 07/15/2021 4:14PM. I haven't tried any deterrents yet because I thought he was coming for food -- HokieHigh 07/15/2021...

Comments / 0

Community Policy