I may know the lady with the paralysis
In the case I'm aware of, it might have been a dormant preexisting condition that awakened at the time of/due to the vaccine. i'm not minimizing what happened as that is STILL a concern, that unknown/long dormant conditions COULD be awakened when one's immune system takes a big jolt like this shot can give (assuming that's what happened. if the shot actually CAUSED the condition, that is truly scary - there's no way to know after the fact)virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0