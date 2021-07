Thoughts: Lawson joined the Cards last year as Ledford was trying to bolster the depth in that O-Line group, knowing they had some talent up top but were lacking those second and third string guys. An inverse pyramid if you will, or the guy who skips leg day at the gym. Neither is a good visual, and something needed to be done. Lawson was a solid grab as the Cards fought off some ACC competition in NC State and UNC during his recruitment, but no one really projected him to be an immediate contributor last year. Lawson took what would typically be considered a redshirt season, but since last year “everything is made up and the points don’t matter” Lawson is still a true freshman in the books, and that extra year could pay off really well for Tim and for UofL.