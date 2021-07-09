Cancel
Politics

Last day for Lee & Jackson statues in Cville..they get taken down tomorrow.

 10 days ago

Word has gone out to police but not the public yet. They likely don't want word to get out to encourage folks to come that might cause trouble. And likewise they likely don't want others who might be tempted to want to deface them ahead of the take-down. But today would be a day to get a last photo next to them, if anyone is interested. I would expect several blocks around Court Square & between 3rd & 1st streets to be blocked off tomorrow.

