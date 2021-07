Should get this vaccine, our rheumatologists are pushing all their patients to do it. In fact, because they are on disease modulating drugs, they are likely to NOT have any serious reaction to the vaccines since those drugs are suppressing their immune responses. It means they also won't form as great immunity against it because they are on these drugs, but some immunity protection is better than none, and when the real deal Covid comes along, their systems can hopefully at least partially fight it off.