There are currently some tests being run

For the average person, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road strikes a great balance between grocery getter and two-track champion. As a crossover, it's fundamentally optimized for the rigors of the paved world, but its rugged looks promise a vehicle that would hold its own if you took it mudding alongside a Wrangler Rubicon. American's interest in adventure, camping, and wilderness exploration has never been higher, and we continue to flock toward SUVs and trucks in droves—particularly the large and powerful ones. But not everyone is looking for a commitment to the off-roading lifestyle required by a Ford Bronco, a Ram TRX, or even a Toyota 4Runner. As millennials embrace the great outdoors, there's no doubt that the popularity of vehicles like the Subaru Outback Wilderness, Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, Ford Bronco Sport, and RAV4 TRD will continue to grow.