Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

There are currently some tests being run

By MaizeAndBlueWahoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Of autonomous taxis (more like little pods on wheels) running around geofenced downtown areas. That kind of thing could become commonplace. But I'm not sure there's a big dent to be made in car ownership in places like that, because many people living in places like New York and Chicago already don't have a car anyway.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
MotorsportsCAR AND DRIVER

New 2022 F1 Car Promises Better Aerodynamics, Closer Racing

F1 is introducing new aerodynamic regulations for 2022, with the aim of reducing the "dirty air" produced by the current cars which makes passing difficult. The new F1 car features a simpler front wing and a rear wing designed to push the aerodynamic wake up and over the car following behind.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Flying Cars Are Going to Be Incredibly Expensive

Cast your mind's eye all the way back to 1917. That's when the idea of personal-use flying cars was introduced. To this day the whole concept of a plane/car mashup normal folks could actually buy mostly remains just that—an idea. But that hasn't stopped many companies from trying to build what they consider to be an honest-to-goodness flying automobile.
TravelWashington Post

Tales from the ‘car rental apocalypse’: How travelers are coping

The scene sounded like something out of a zombie movie: an empty parking lot, angry wanderers and desperate scrambles for a lifeline. “It’s the hunger games out here with people fighting for cars because you have none…in the Atlanta airport? NONE?” wrote award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald in a tweet last week. “And when one comes up people are all running for it? This is ridiculous.”
TrafficGovernment Technology

Experts: Fleets, Public Transit Would Benefit from AV Tech

Introducing autonomous vehicle (AV) technology into fleet vehicles and public transit could increase safety, efficiency and equity, say transportation officials and experts in the AV industry. Achieving automation at scale for both fleet vehicles and public transit can yield exponential gains in areas like broadening transit opportunities — far beyond...
Carsteslarati.com

Ford launches premium petrol fragrance to help ease Mach-E owners into EVs

Over the weekend, Ford unveiled a petrol fragrance for future Mach-E GT owners at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Fragrance is called Mach-Eau. The OEM decided to create the new scent after it commissioned a survey where 1 out of 5 drivers said they would miss the smell of petrol after transitioning to an electric vehicle. According to Ford’s survey, 70% of the participants claimed they would miss the smell of petrol to some degree, while 24% stated they would miss the performance of ICE vehicles after the transition.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

The New Formula 1 Car Is Here to Reinvigorate the Sport

After a year of delays because of the pandemic, the new 2022-spec Formula 1 car is here, a machine that heralds a new era for the storied series. The turbocharged V-6 hybrid powertrains first introduced in 2014 will be carried over, but the 2022 car represents a radical departure from the current formula, with the aim of making competition better.
Carskiss951.com

Ford Adds Gasoline ‘Scent’ To Electric Car

If you are one of those people that love the smell of gasoline but want to drive an electric car, then this is just for you. Ford has developed a gasoline-scented fragrance for EV owners to help them make the transition to battery power. According to FOX, the Mach-Eau GT was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, where Ford is showing off its electric Mustang Mach-E.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Trades On-Road Manners for Off-Road Chops

For the average person, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road strikes a great balance between grocery getter and two-track champion. As a crossover, it's fundamentally optimized for the rigors of the paved world, but its rugged looks promise a vehicle that would hold its own if you took it mudding alongside a Wrangler Rubicon. American's interest in adventure, camping, and wilderness exploration has never been higher, and we continue to flock toward SUVs and trucks in droves—particularly the large and powerful ones. But not everyone is looking for a commitment to the off-roading lifestyle required by a Ford Bronco, a Ram TRX, or even a Toyota 4Runner. As millennials embrace the great outdoors, there's no doubt that the popularity of vehicles like the Subaru Outback Wilderness, Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, Ford Bronco Sport, and RAV4 TRD will continue to grow.
CarsSun-Gazette

Companies using state roads to test self-driving vehicles

Self-driving cars powered their way across tens of thousands of miles on Pennsylvania roads last year as some of the world’s largest tech companies tested experimental vehicles on the same highways state residents use to shop, commute and get to school. But while the state has no hard laws or...
Marketsrubbernews.com

Online exclusive: Auto interiors key as industry moves toward mobility, EV trends

DETROIT—As automotive design and technologies accelerate, vehicle interiors will take center stage to personalize users' experiences as the industry continues to shift toward mobility and electric vehicle trends. Modern vehicle interiors contribute more to changes between vehicle model years while exteriors stay largely the same for most OEMs, Karim Chaiblaine,...
MotorsportsArs Technica

Here’s the new car Formula 1 hopes will improve racing in 2022

On Thursday in Silverstone, England, ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, Formula 1 revealed next year's car to the public. 2022 will see the biggest shake-up to the sport's technical regulations since the introduction of the turbocharged hybrid powertrains in 2014. There has been a fundamental change in the way the car creates its aerodynamic downforce, with the goal being to make it easier for F1 cars to race each other closely. Ars spoke to Rob Smedley, director of data systems at F1, to find out why and how the new car came to be.
CarsRedorbit.com

Tesla Enables Subscription Model for Full Self-Driving

Last December, Elon Musk mentioned that subscriptions for Full Self-Driving could become a reality in 2021. Now Tesla has followed through on that timeline by offering a $199 per month subscription for people who don’t want to pay the upfront $10,000 fee for access to the driver assist software. Full Self-Driving requires a Tesla vehicle equipped with the latest onboard computer, known as Hardware 3, which costs $1500.

Comments / 0

Community Policy