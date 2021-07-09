Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

I'll personally be interested to see what the death rates do in a couple

By EAPo Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

. weeks, or if they stay flat as they have in the UK in the face of spiking case rates. At some point, (and we may, and I repeat "may" already be there) in a population largely immunized by either a) exposure or b) vaccination, "case" numbers become far less important and determinative in evaluating continuing danger from the pathogen. Simply put, the less serious the cases, the less serious the risk, and the less seriously we need to take each and every new variant and case report.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman who put her life on hold to save £42,000 to help her parents buy their council house on the promise it would be left to her is outraged after her father updated his will to include her step siblings

A woman who put her life on hold to save enough for her parents to buy their house has been left feeling 'tricked and angry' after her father announced his intention to leave a share to her older half-siblings in his will. Taking to the British parenting website Mumsnet, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy