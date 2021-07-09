Having gone to UVa for college and law school I kind of wish I had gone to

I can’t believe I’m about to be a senior in college. I remember moving into my freshman dorm as an eager 18-year old. With my soon-to-be best friend and roommate by my side, I was ready to explore the vast world of higher education at the University of New Haven. I took college by storm and declared that it would be the best four years of my life. And, besides the miserable pandemic preemptively ending my Italian study abroad experience, struggling through an entire school year of a “new normal,” and enduring a few friend fights, it has been. To you, incoming freshmen, be as optimistic as I was about the college experience because it can and will be amazing. I have a piece of advice for each of you, and I hope it helps. Here are a few things I wish I knew before starting college.