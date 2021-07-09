Cancel
Having gone to UVa for college and law school I kind of wish I had gone to

W&L for one of them, probably undergrad. Bonus, I could've and would've played football there... but I was not Div. I level talent, even as crap as we were 1971-1975.

I knew someone at my time at UVA

So this was in 97 who's dad was at least 70years old since he mentioned he had an older half brother who was in his early 50s...... My dad was mid to late 50s when I graduated from UVA....
What I Wish I Knew Before Starting College

I can’t believe I’m about to be a senior in college. I remember moving into my freshman dorm as an eager 18-year old. With my soon-to-be best friend and roommate by my side, I was ready to explore the vast world of higher education at the University of New Haven. I took college by storm and declared that it would be the best four years of my life. And, besides the miserable pandemic preemptively ending my Italian study abroad experience, struggling through an entire school year of a “new normal,” and enduring a few friend fights, it has been. To you, incoming freshmen, be as optimistic as I was about the college experience because it can and will be amazing. I have a piece of advice for each of you, and I hope it helps. Here are a few things I wish I knew before starting college.
I think everyone wishes him well. But he was barely at uva. Not his fault

He’s making the most of his situation and obviously leaving early is to maximize his financial worth. Saying that out loud is ok too. Honestly I don’t see some of the hype around him either. I hope I’m wrong and obviously nba scouts know better than I. But davemcsr isn’t entirely off the beam with his analysis. I do agree with you that his ascension is based largely on his measurables. He had some nice games last year, and his athleticism is amazing, but I saw him take himself out of plenty of games a well by standing around waiting to shoot 3’s. But maybe his other abilities will translate better at the next level.
I guess it depends on where UVa currently stands within the ACC. They had a

Five year stretch where they created a clear separation between themselves and the rest. Over the last two seasons, they've come back to the pack. There isn't as much separation as before, less room for error, creating a situation where UVa loses a game they wouldn't in the past. I'm as hopeful as anyone and think everything will be all right, even if it looks ugly early in the season. It's extremely difficult to finish top 3 in the ACC every year, so I don't see a little bit of skepticism as as a bad thing, sometimes.
With matriculation for most colleges ~a month away, I would have thought

With matriculation for most colleges ~a month away, I would have thought -- HOOfan_1 07/15/2021 11:35PM. Well presumably the same thing he did this year…rely almost exclusively on -- CBHoo 07/14/2021 7:00PM. Last preseason Lars raved about Whalen facing off with his long pole…he -- CBHoo 07/17/2021 8:24PM. You must...
Seems like our type of recruit - academics in order and upside

Looks like a good one. Good choice young man! Welcome! ** -- jws 07/15/2021 8:16PM. Holy Cow - I lost track of him on the out pattern behind the line -- U Remember 07/15/2021 6:15PM. Seems to have some unbelievable vision and speed. Me likey! ** -- graycalhoo 07/15/2021 6:41PM.
Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
Play station skills count..

Any of you geniuses apply to this job opening w/ the VT football staff?link -- kingofcassell 07/15/2021 11:52AM. Heck no. "They" does not align with my preferred pronouns. TIC ** -- MP4VT2004 07/15/2021 9:17PM. My stance on REAL bacon during interview knocked me out of consideration ** -- MaryWashGrad 07/15/2021...
I follow the UVA players in the pros

NBA doesnt really interest me anymore. I love all our returning players and look forward to seeing who steps up and helps lead the Hoos back to gloryville.
NCAA president Mark Emmert projects smaller governance of college athletics

College sports are changing as we know them, and NCAA president Mark Emmert expects more alterations in the near future as it relates to his office's handle on the day-to-day governance of athletics moving forward. Emmert proposed a smaller role for the NCAA this week, putting more of the responsibility on conference and individual universities in the decision-making process.
Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
Emmert: Rethink athletics in college

NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shifting power to conferences and campuses and reconsidering how schools are aligned. Emmert said the recent Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA along with the lifting of restrictions on athletes...
Can Virginia Get Its Offense Going Earlier?

Some time in October in Virginia, the days get shorter, the weather gets a little cooler, and the leaves change color. While that’s probably not what ignites the UVA football team’s offense, increased scoring has been normal in the second half of the season in recent years. That’s the jumping...
Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...

