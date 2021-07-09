Tech campus

Looking for an honest opinion on Techs campus and surrounding area. My son and I just visited U of Oregon and he loved it so he’s looking for outdoorsy type school but he also grew up loving UVA since that’s where I went and he had no other choice. Haha. I’ve only been in and out of Blacksburg years ago so I don’t remember much but I’ve seen videos of the mountain trails and rivers that make it look like the perfect place to bike, run, etc. Clearly UVA is first choice but not everyone has that choice. I know it’s hard for any of us to say anything nice about the Hokies but was just wondering if you all could help as I’m assuming there are plenty of us facing this potential dilemma. Thanks. :)