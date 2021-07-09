Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Also, at least for me, it's not "all about covid vax". The mandating of..

By EAPo Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

. still-experimental medical treatments is unprecedented, and, if allowed to stand WRT the covid vaccines, will establish an extremely dangerous precedent for the future.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Wrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Social media is abuzz with claims that mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna change your genetic code. Here are the facts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain tiny fragments of the genetic material known as “messenger ribonucleic acid”. And if social media is anything to go by, some people are concerned these vaccines can affect their genetic code.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
Cancerhealthing.ca

Tempered hope in COVID vax study of cancer patients

The vast majority of cancer patients who received two doses of an mRNA vaccine developed a robust immune response within a month of their second jab, according to an international study. The encouraging findings were tempered by concerns about the remaining participants who developed no response at all. The U.S....
Healthsportswar.com

Bacon's latest on UVA vax mandate. Interesting that he misses the crucial..

. flaw in Ryan and other presidents' reliance on the AG's opinion.. Namely that that opinion is explicitly and uniformly couched in terms of "approved" vaccines.. a legal term of art in FDA and drug regulation parlance that is not applicable to any of the currently employed and EUA-authorized vaccines.. And which the FDA explicitly states in the tear sheets for these vaccines: https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download.
Diseases & Treatmentssportswar.com

He is a physican as am I, and yes autoimmune patients ABSOLUTELY

Should get this vaccine, our rheumatologists are pushing all their patients to do it. In fact, because they are on disease modulating drugs, they are likely to NOT have any serious reaction to the vaccines since those drugs are suppressing their immune responses. It means they also won't form as great immunity against it because they are on these drugs, but some immunity protection is better than none, and when the real deal Covid comes along, their systems can hopefully at least partially fight it off.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Muhyiddin: Govt expects all seniors in Klang Valley to get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine very soon

PUCHONG (July 17): The government expects all senior citizens in the Klang Valley to be vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the next few weeks. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it is in line with the decision that this group be allowed to come and get their vaccine shots on a "walk in" basis at all vaccination centres (PPVs) and government health facilities in the Klang Valley from today.
Healthsportswar.com

I didn't. Very different levels of perceived threat, no "proof" of

Precipitously falling risk etc., no medicine or treatment one can take to avoid the risk, and one of the few issues that isn't completely cleaved in two by the partisan divide. I agree that what happens before you get on the plane these days is largely theater, though.

Comments / 0

Community Policy