Supposed to go into use in 22. You know how that goes, though.

Pokemon Go's latest Community Day is here, with players aiming to get one of the best Shiny Starter Pokemon in the franchise. Today's Community Day focuses on Tepig, the Fire-type Starter Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Black and White. Like all other Starter Pokemon, Tepig has a two-step evolution that ends with Emboar, a Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon. As with past Community Day events, today's festivities start at 11 AM and will feature plenty of Tepig spawning all around your area. Any Pignite evolved into a Emboar during the event learns the Fire-type move Blast Burn, a move exclusive to Fire-type Starter Pokemon that can typically only learned during Community Day events.
