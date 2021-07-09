Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

One additional plug for W&L

By GunnyHooway Joined:
sportswar.com
 10 days ago

YMMV but the school was VERY generous with no loan financial aid. I have a son who got one of their full ride merit scholarships (given to about 10% of each incoming class) and my daughter went there over UVa because the financial aid package meant she did not have to have any student loans. In fact --it was cheaper for her to go to W&L than in state for us (Maryland)

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Financial Aid#Ymmv#Uva#W L
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Ettrick, VAPosted by
WTVR CBS 6

VSU pays off student debt

Virginia State University (VSU) will pay off all outstanding tuition and fees owed by students enrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic by using CARES Act funds, officials with the school announced Friday.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 7th Worst Public Schools

The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, but arguably none quite as severely as education. In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too. Parents were forced to deal with tough choices: send their children to school or start an at-home learning program? Educators had to manage the transition from teaching in a classroom to teaching on a computer. Many students transitioned from a pre-pandemic routine of going to class, seeing friends, and talking with teachers to a new reality of learning exclusively through a computer or mobile device. Before the upheaval started, school districts already faced scrutiny over the quality of education they provided. Data from the Nation’s Report Card showed that math and reading proficiencies were stagnant leading up to the pandemic. Many locations with less funding per student struggled to stay above national testing averages. With more than 90% of school funding coming from state and local sources, the pandemic highlighted disparities in the nation’s education system and jeopardized the performance of students in communities that were already falling behind.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Report: FAFSA completion fell 4.8 percent in year that ended June 30

The high school Class of 2021 completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid at a rate 4.8 percent lower than the year before, according to a report being released today by the National College Attainment Network. Those figures are as of July 2. An estimated 53.3 percent of the...
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

Ayers: Get real about VMI and W&L

The one consistency in the recent Roanoke Times articles concerning the Virginina Military Institute is that they mostly miss the point. Same thing with Washington and Lee University who some see as a perpetual reminder of the evils of slavery, owing to a name. As to VMI, it’s not a...
POTUSWashington Post

Defending the utility of community colleges

I take issue with several points Jay Mathews made in his July 12 Education column on President Biden’s goal of providing tuition-free community college, “Biden’s wrong. He should help more kids get into 4-year, not 2-year colleges.” Not taken into account in the citation of graduation rates for community colleges are the students who transfer to four-year institutions without first earning an associate’s degree. Nor is there any indication of how they fit into the completion rate statistics for bachelor’s degrees.
EducationFulton Sun

New data reveals cracks in A+ Scholarship program

The A+ Scholarship program was designed to assist Missouri students in pursuing postsecondary education, but a legislator is saying the program is broken. Only 2 percent of recipients of A+ funds are Black, and data obtained from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development contradicts previous explanations. At...
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
Income Taxsportswar.com

Actually, players will pay a good chunk of taxes

Students who get a free ride must report the scholarships as income to the extent that the scholarships exceeds tuition, fees and certain required expenses such as books and supplies. But, the scholarship is taxable income to the extent that it covers room and board. So, the athletes have probably depleted the standard deduction with the scholarship and the NIL would be entirely subject to income tax plus as you point out 15.3% self-employment tax. Yes, I am sure that all athletes will dutifully make installment payments... LOL... But, that's not the University's concern. (There is also a potential kiddie tax issue... Not sure if NIL qualifies as passive income for this purpose. LOL, again.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy