Owensboro, KY

KWC to offer full tuition to first-year Pell Grant students

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Kentucky Wesleyan College announced Friday that it will meet 100% of tuition costs for first-time students who are federal Pell Grant eligible in their first year.

The scholarship, dubbed the “Commonwealth Commitment,” will be offered to Kentucky residents beginning the fall 2022 semester.

According to the announcement from KWC, students who are eligible for the Commonwealth Commitment will have to maintain full-time status as a student with 12 or more credit hours per semester, hold a minimum 3.0 grade point average, be Pell eligible in their first year and remain Pell eligible, be a first-time student, major in an in-person academic program and complete their academic program in eight semesters or less.

According to the Federal Student Aid website, Federal Pell Grants usually are awarded only to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need and have not yet earned a bachelor’s, graduate, or professional degree.

A federal Pell Grant, unlike a loan, does not have to be repaid.

According to EducationData.org, which compiles research and statistics each year regarding financial aid in the United States, the federal government distributes $29.6 billion in grant money among 42.6% of college students nationwide with an average award of $3,900.

The site states that around 6.8 million college students receive federal Pell Grants each year.

“The Commonwealth Commitment is an innovative way to recognize and reward students who have worked hard in the classroom and need additional scholarship support to achieve their dream of a bachelor’s degree,” said Matthew Ruark, vice president of admissions and financial aid. “We are pleased to implement the Commonwealth Commitment to further support our students as they prepare for successful, rewarding lives.”

The Commonwealth Commitment financial aid will be provided in addition to federal student aid programs, state grants and other KWC scholarships.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
