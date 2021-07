The Cairo Hell Hounds and Cairo Bears will square off in the biggest football game of the year in Egypt as Egyptian Bowl VII takes place this Friday, July 2 in Cairo. These two teams reached the final in different ways. After dropping their opening game of the season to the MSA Tigers, 20-18, the Hell Hounds won three straight to finish first in the standings, including a 14-13 defeat of the Bears on June 11. The Bears won both their opening games in convincing fashion before losing their last two, both by the same score 14-13, to the Hell Hounds and Tigers. The Bears finished 2-2, tied with the MSA Tigers and Cairo Wolves but earned a berth in the final by virtue of a better points differential.