Potsdam Royals: A QB conundrum

One of the first questions I got in the interview process when I applied for the sports reporter position at the News Courier was who I’d rather root for, the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Auburn Tigers? One of the first questions I received when I first got here when I was on the radio was who I was a fan of, Alabama or Auburn? The journalist in me says to remain neutral. I mean, it’s not like I’m going to purchase a bunch of apparel and wear it to work or work-related events, but I have to choose one or the other, right?