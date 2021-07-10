Potsdam Royals: A QB conundrum
The Potsdam Royals have had one of the highest scoring offenses in the German Football League this season so far averaging 38.2 points a game. They seem to have made it even better after bringing in gunslinger quarterback Giovanni Rescigno fresh from a season in Italy’s Division 1 with the Milano Rhinos. Rescigno led all quarterbacks in the Italian league, throwing for 2,350 yards and 25 touchdowns in just eight games with the Rhinos.www.americanfootballinternational.com
