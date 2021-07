For the second game of this series in Buffalo, the Rays sent Shane McClanahan to the mound. McClanahan had one previous start against the Blue Jays this season, going five shutout innings in a 3-1 win back on May 22nd. He was opposed by Ross Stripling who came into the game with 65.1 innings pitched and a 4.27 ERA. His best outing of the season came against the Rays when he went seven shutout innings behind an opener on May 24th.