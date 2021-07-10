CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virus spike in state concerns Gov. DeWine

 2021-07-10

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases, caused by the delta variant, is the cause of great concern, Gov. Mike DeWine said. “This delta variant is spreading throughout Ohio,” he said Friday in North Lima after signing a bill naming a bridge in honor of Don Manning, a state representative who died...

