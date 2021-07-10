Worried Your Child Might Be Overheated? Here Are The Warning Signs Every Parent Should Know!

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Many people found themselves separated from loved ones during the pandemic, and now that we're reuniting with family and friends, it can be startling to see how much someone you care about has changed over the course of a year. If you're noticing behavioral, cognitive, or physical changes in your aging loved ones, you're not alone. A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that social isolation may increase symptoms such as sleep deprivation, fatigue, and depression in elderly adults. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances surrounding all of us in 2020, many seniors were alone for extended periods of time, and behavioral changes were amplified as a result.