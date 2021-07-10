Special Weather Statement issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Northeast Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WELD...SOUTHEASTERN LARIMER AND NORTHEASTERN BOULDER COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM MDT At 1203 AM MDT, A strong cold continues to move southward across Weld and Eastern Larimer counties. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this cold front. Locations impacted include Fort Collins, Greeley, northeastern Longmont, Loveland, Windsor, Evans, Erie, Firestone, Johnstown, Frederick, Fort Lupton, Wellington, Milliken, Berthoud, Eaton, Dacono, Mead, Severance, Platteville and Hudson.alerts.weather.gov
