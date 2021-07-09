Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ongoing COVID-19 protocol

By Benjamin P. Casella, OD, FAAO
optometrytimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently attended the annual conference of the Georgia Optometric Association (GOA). It was great to see my fellow GOA members again, and it was equally great to dovetail the event with a family beach trip. Let’s just say we needed it. COVID-19 protocol. One of the courses at the...

www.optometrytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Od
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
FITSNews

South Carolina Health Agency Reviewing ‘Revised Guidance’ On Covid-19 School Protocols

South Carolina’s public health agency is reviewing “revised guidance” issued by the federal government this week related to coronavirus protocols for government-run schools this fall. According to the updated guidance – which was issued Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – a safe return to “in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority.”
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

Questions and answers in Craig’s ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Part 1

As Moffat County continues to struggle with an anemic vaccination rate — leading in part to full COVID-19 units and a recent uptick in COVID-19 deaths — some residents continue to have questions about the virus and the vaccine produced to prevent it. In an effort to address head-on some...
Columbia, MOkrcgtv.com

CPS updates Covid-19 protocols, requires masks for students 11 and younger

The Columbia Public School District updated its Covid-19 protocols and guidelines on Friday, most notably reinstating a mask mandate for students 11-years-old and younger. The mitigation strategies will begin Monday, July 12th, according to CPS. According to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood, students 11 and...
Suttons Bay, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Schools ponder COVID-19 cleaning protocols after other illnesses drop

SUTTONS BAY — Doug Periard earned the title of “Captain COVID” during the last school year. The retired Suttons Bay athletic director worked as the unofficial quarantine officer for the district while also coaching football and baseball, teaching driver’s education and driving buses. Periard helped with COVID-19 testing through the Michigan High School Athletic Association and was a big advocate for sanitizing the school and buses as often and thoroughly as possible.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

NOLA-PS releases updated COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

NEW ORLEANS — As students, teachers and staff prepare to return to in-person schooling this fall, New Orleans Public Schools has updated its COVID-19 guidance protocols for schools and families. According to a press release, the guidance measures were developed following new health protocol recommendations for the upcoming school year...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy