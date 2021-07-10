Cancel
Cass County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cass; Johnson; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL FREMONT...JOHNSON...NEMAHA...OTOE...RICHARDSON PAWNEE AND SOUTHERN CASS COUNTIES At 102 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nebraska City to 6 miles east of Sterling, moving south at 55 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Falls City, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Auburn, Syracuse, Tecumseh, Weeping Water, Pawnee City, Humboldt, Peru, Elmwood, Palmyra, Sterling, Murray, Johnson, Cook, Unadilla, Table Rock, Avoca and Talmage. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...75MPH

alerts.weather.gov

