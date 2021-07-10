Cancel
Monterey County, CA

Santa Cruz resident reported missing in Monterey County

By Dominoe Ibarra
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
Monterey County Sheriff's Office

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is asking residents for their help locating a missing 26-year-old adult male.

They say Cody Skilling, a Santa Cruz resident, last spoke with his family on June 23, 2021. His family said they haven't heard from him since then.

His last known location was at San Lorenzo Park in Santa Cruz. He is described to be 5 feet 11 inches tall, 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. His family said he told them he was going to stay with a friend near the Monterey area.

If you have any information about Skilling’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at (831)-755-5111. The case number is 21-03749.

The post Santa Cruz resident reported missing in Monterey County appeared first on KION546

