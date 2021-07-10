Cancel
Angels play sloppy game after Shohei Ohtani’s towering home run

By Jeff Fletcher
Daily Breeze
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The Legend of Shohei Ohtani grew with a home run that most Angels fans didn’t even see on television. Many of them certainly wished they wouldn’t have seen what happened the rest of the night. Although Ohtani’s towering homer will be the lasting image of Friday’s game, the...

www.dailybreeze.com

MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Shohei Ohtani’s subtle habit proves he’s just a good human

Anybody who’s seen a single inning of LA Angels baseball this year knows how good Shohei Ohtani is. Ohtani is the AL MVP of this season so far. Having arguably the greatest season of all time, Ohtani sports a 3.21 ERA as the Angels’ ace while also being the best hitter in the MLB. He has a league-leading 34 home runs and a league-leading .679 slugging percentage.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners fend off late rally by Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late rally to defeat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Flexen (9-3) won his fourth straight decision and defeated the Angels for the second time...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Duels it out in no-decision

Ohtani allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings Monday in a no-decision against the Athletics. He also went 1-for-4 with a double. Ohtani traded zeroes on the scoreboard with opposing starter Cole Irvin for six innings. His brilliant effort went to waste in the seventh, when Steve Cishek allowed three runs on one swing of the bat. The Athletics threatened to score on a few occasions, but Ohtani was able to shut the door on them each time. He induced 14 swinging strikes and notched at least eight strikeouts for the first time in nearly a month. The 27-year-old two-way superstar owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 73 innings, and he tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup against the Rockies at the beginning of next week.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Cole Irvin bests Shohei Ohtani as A’s beat Angels

OAKLAND — A scuffling Ramón Laureano broke a heated pitchers' duel with a three-run home run to give the A’s a lead in their 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The home run came off Angels reliever Steve Cishek. With Shohei Ohtani on the mound, the...
MLBLarry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture with his Home Run Derby money

Shohei Ohtani did not win the Home Run Derby, but he was a big winner for what he did with his Home Run Derby money. Ohtani received $150,000 for his finish in the Home Run Derby, where he lost in the first round to Juan Soto after an excellent duel.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes first start of second half vs. A's

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani will make his first start of the second half at the same site as the first start of his Major League Baseball career when he gets the ball for the visiting Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Post-break struggles continue

Ohtani went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Twins. Believers in the mostly-debunked Home Run Derby curse are likely keeping tabs on Ohtani's performance, as he has gone 4-for-24 with 14 strikeouts since he participated in the contest. That said, manager Joe Maddon indicated that he is not worried about the two-way star in spite of his recent struggles, per the Associated Press. "He feels good. He's upbeat. He's constantly conversing with everybody. He'll come out of this thing. He's not going to be perfect all year," Maddon said.
MLBbardown.com

Shohei Ohtani received 150K from the Home Run Derby and donated it ALL!

Shohei Ohtani has been shocking people on the field and now off as well. The MLB baseball star was given $150,000 for participating in the Home Run Derby and he’s not keeping any of it! Instead, he’s donating it all!. The Angels two-way star reportedly gave out 30 cheques to...
MLBNBC Sports

Manny Ramirez amazed by Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani

Manny Ramirez was must-see TV whenever he stepped up onto the diamond. Between his "Manny Being Manny" antics and his status as one of the most feared right-handed hitters ever, few players have provided more entertainment than the former Boston Red Sox slugger. But when it comes to Shohei Ohtani,...
MLBESPN

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani lands exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics

Los Angeles Angels luminary Shohei Ohtani is so electric, he rakes on his days off, too. Global merchandise and memorabilia brand Fanatics announced on Tuesday a multiyear partnership as the exclusive distributor of Ohtani autographs, collectables and memorabilia. Ohtani will sign bats, jerseys, photos and select game-used items in both English and Japanese. The partnership does not affect sports cards.
WorldKARK

Japan will be watching as Twins’ Kenta Maeda faces Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins open up a four-game series on Thursday night in Minneapolis in a matchup of struggling teams that occupy fourth place in their divisions. Not exactly big news … unless you live in Japan. That’s because the series opener features Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda...
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani’s great start goes to waste as Angels drop series-opener in Oakland

The Angels couldn’t capitalize on a great start from Shohei Ohtani, as the offense scored only one run in their 4-1 loss to the Athletics. Ironically, the Halos actually had more hits than Oakland, but it didn’t matter. The Angels were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base. Whenever they had a chance to put some runs on the board, the bats when quiet.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Ramon Laureano homers as A's get past Shohei Ohtani, Angels

All-Star Game starter Shohei Ohtani pitched six shutout innings, but Ramon Laureano greeted reliever Steve Cishek with a three-run home run Monday night as the Oakland Athletics outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the opener of a two-game series. Left-hander Cole Irvin combined with closer Lou Trivino on...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh out of lineup vs. Twins

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and fellow All-Star Jared Walsh were held out of the starting lineup on Friday against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 34 homers, has limped out of the box since competing in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game. He is just 4-for-24 with 14 strikeouts in his last six games, including an 0-for-4 effort with three punchouts in the Angels' 3-2 win over the Twins on Thursday.

