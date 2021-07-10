Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Faking it just doesn’t work!

By Bang Showbiz
Albia Newspapers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen watching a movie, the audience generally assumes that it is all fiction and a result of the great acting skills of the cast. However, some actors have admitted that some of the steamiest scenes were actually genuine. Here are 10 actors that kept it real for a movie…

www.albianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Three Floors’ Film Review: Italian Drama Just Doesn’t Work on Any Level

Former Palme d’Or winner and past Cannes jury president Nanni Moretti returned to a familiar berth in the Cannes competition on Sunday with his Rome-set drama “Three Floors.” However, it’s safe to say the Italian director is unlikely to repeat his feat from 2001, when “The Son’s Room” earned him the highest art-house accolade. Sad to report, this latest is one of the worst efforts in a great career.
MoviesA.V. Club

Jean Smart joins Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Flea in Damien Chazelle's Babylon

Oh, you thought the cast of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon was already good enough? You thought Chazelle was fine with stopping at Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, and the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire? Well, that’s not nearly enough famous actors for this movie. It needs at least… one more actor, preferably an actor who has been on a real hot streak for the last few years and is coming off of an acclaimed HBO Max original series. Maybe even someone who might want to start clearing off some shelf space for tomorrow morning when the Emmy nominations are announced? (It’s probably too early for anyone to actually finish clearing off shelf space, but there’s no harm in starting the process.)
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Video GamesKotaku

Bidoof Just Doesn't Give A Shit

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Bidoof!. Bidoof Details. Type: Normal. Average Height: 1’ 08”. Average Weight: 44.1 lbs. First...
Celebritiesthecut.com

Jason Sudeikis Still Doesn’t Know ‘Why’ Olivia Wilde Left Him

In news that’s the complete opposite of Ted Lasso’s adorable mustache, Jason Sudeikis told GQ in a new profile that he still doesn’t have clarity about the end of his nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple, who share two children and were engaged prior to their breakup in November 2020, have since rebounded with wildly different people with wildly different fan bases: Wilde is dating multigenerational favorite Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is enjoying the company of — Briticism incoming — a page 3 model. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said of their split, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Sudeikis emphasized that their breakup indeed occurred in November, despite conflicting timelines, and he’s still trying to understand what to “take away” from it all. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he offered. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” In the meantime, someone please protect Sudeikis from headlines like this.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Reveals Current Projects She’s Working On

After playing Mary Ellen Walton for all nine seasons of “The Waltons” and all the reunion projects, it’s obvious that Judy Norton loved acting on the show. Even decades after the last episode aired, Norton still stays connected to “The Waltons” through her video series, “Behind-the-Scenes with Judy Norton.” During the series, Norton shares details about the show that most people couldn’t hear anywhere else. However, “The Waltons” isn’t the only acting gig Norton is interested in. In fact, during a recent episode of her video series, Norton revealed all the other projects she’s working on.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Star David Dastmalchian Doesn’t Just Love Comic Books – He’s Making Them, Too

Actor David Dastmalchian is a true comic book fan. And a few years ago, he fulfilled a life-long dream by collaborating with Dark Horse Comics to create his own series. The actor and writer, known for his roles in the Ant-Man movies, Blade Runner 2049, and The Suicide Squad, had been imagining the story of Count Crowley for 30 years. The four-issue limited comic book series, titled Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter, follows a struggling investigative journalist-turned-creature-feature-host-turned-reluctant-monster-hunter. It’s as fun as it sounds…but also more personal than it sounds.
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

Rick and Morty Doesn’t Just Escalate Its Gags, It Exponentializes Them

The latest episode of Rick and Morty, “Mortiplicity,” is already being hailed as an instant classic. The second episode of the fifth season premiered to strong reviews. At TechRadar, Samuel Roberts argued that it “might be the show’s greatest episode in years.” At IndieWire, Steve Greene stated that it was “the best the show has been in a while.” With an “A” grade at The A.V. Club, Zack Handlen praised “the strength of its ingenuity and its commitment to its premise.” At Variety, LaToya Ferguson contended that the episode was “a promising sign for this new season.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy