Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Faking it just doesn’t work!

By Bang Showbiz
lincolnnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen watching a movie, the audience generally assumes that it is all fiction and a result of the great acting skills of the cast. However, some actors have admitted that some of the steamiest scenes were actually genuine. Here are 10 actors that kept it real for a movie…

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Jackie Townsend: “Your voice doesn’t just exist”

Your voice doesn’t just exist. It needs to be found, honed, and nurtured. You’re not going to find your voice in your first book, because you’ve yet to develop your platform. It’s only after this book is out there in the world, as you better define your audience and engage with them more, after you begin to complement your books with longer essays, blogs, and short stories, only then does your voice begin to find its way into your second and even third books.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Three Floors’ Film Review: Italian Drama Just Doesn’t Work on Any Level

Former Palme d’Or winner and past Cannes jury president Nanni Moretti returned to a familiar berth in the Cannes competition on Sunday with his Rome-set drama “Three Floors.” However, it’s safe to say the Italian director is unlikely to repeat his feat from 2001, when “The Son’s Room” earned him the highest art-house accolade. Sad to report, this latest is one of the worst efforts in a great career.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Karen Gillan calls Thor: Love and Thunder “bonkers”

How can Taika Waititi top his last entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, one of the film’s stars has described Thor: Love and Thunder as one of the wildest movies yet. When speaking with Collider, Karen Gillan opened up about working on the latest Marvel entry. This film will...
MoviesA.V. Club

Jean Smart joins Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Flea in Damien Chazelle's Babylon

Oh, you thought the cast of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon was already good enough? You thought Chazelle was fine with stopping at Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, and the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire? Well, that’s not nearly enough famous actors for this movie. It needs at least… one more actor, preferably an actor who has been on a real hot streak for the last few years and is coming off of an acclaimed HBO Max original series. Maybe even someone who might want to start clearing off some shelf space for tomorrow morning when the Emmy nominations are announced? (It’s probably too early for anyone to actually finish clearing off shelf space, but there’s no harm in starting the process.)
Family RelationshipsPage Six

Megan Fox’s children helped her find purpose: ‘I needed an escape’

Megan Fox’s year is packed with films set to release, but things weren’t always great for the “Rogue” actress. The 35-year-old beauty credits her children for helping her find “purpose” and a chance to “escape” from the Hollywood industry, she told The Washington Post. The mom of three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, — said after welcoming her first child with now estranged husband Brian Austin Green, she decided to retreat from a job she had been at odds with at the time.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Jason Sudeikis Still Doesn’t Know ‘Why’ Olivia Wilde Left Him

In news that’s the complete opposite of Ted Lasso’s adorable mustache, Jason Sudeikis told GQ in a new profile that he still doesn’t have clarity about the end of his nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple, who share two children and were engaged prior to their breakup in November 2020, have since rebounded with wildly different people with wildly different fan bases: Wilde is dating multigenerational favorite Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is enjoying the company of — Briticism incoming — a page 3 model. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said of their split, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Sudeikis emphasized that their breakup indeed occurred in November, despite conflicting timelines, and he’s still trying to understand what to “take away” from it all. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he offered. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” In the meantime, someone please protect Sudeikis from headlines like this.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Star David Dastmalchian Doesn’t Just Love Comic Books – He’s Making Them, Too

Actor David Dastmalchian is a true comic book fan. And a few years ago, he fulfilled a life-long dream by collaborating with Dark Horse Comics to create his own series. The actor and writer, known for his roles in the Ant-Man movies, Blade Runner 2049, and The Suicide Squad, had been imagining the story of Count Crowley for 30 years. The four-issue limited comic book series, titled Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter, follows a struggling investigative journalist-turned-creature-feature-host-turned-reluctant-monster-hunter. It’s as fun as it sounds…but also more personal than it sounds.
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

Rick and Morty Doesn’t Just Escalate Its Gags, It Exponentializes Them

The latest episode of Rick and Morty, “Mortiplicity,” is already being hailed as an instant classic. The second episode of the fifth season premiered to strong reviews. At TechRadar, Samuel Roberts argued that it “might be the show’s greatest episode in years.” At IndieWire, Steve Greene stated that it was “the best the show has been in a while.” With an “A” grade at The A.V. Club, Zack Handlen praised “the strength of its ingenuity and its commitment to its premise.” At Variety, LaToya Ferguson contended that the episode was “a promising sign for this new season.”
InternetThrive Global

Just Because We Can Meet Again Doesn’t Mean We Should

I recently worked two events for living, breathing audiences in the real world. Since March 2020 I’ve been virtual, from keynotes on the human connection revolution, to communication workshops for corporate teams and non-profits, to leadership retreats for students, to family-friendly magic shows. What was once unknown territory – Is...
TV SeriesPosted by
NBC News

New Disney+ animated series 'Monsters at Work' doesn't live up to its 'Monsters, Inc.' legacy

“Monsters at Work,” Disney’s new animated streaming series, is an office comedy. There are so many beloved office comedies in the TV canon that even if all your protagonists are inventively designed monsters rendered in very expensive-looking computer-generated imagery, these characters have big shoes to fill — seven or eight of them, in some cases — and despite some great acting and a few good gags, the new series just doesn’t measure up.
TV & Videoslincolnnewsnow.com

Ask Matt: Sheldon Cooper’s Fashion Sense (or Lack Thereof)

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy