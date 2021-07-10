Cancel
Faking it just doesn’t work!

By Bang Showbiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen watching a movie, the audience generally assumes that it is all fiction and a result of the great acting skills of the cast. However, some actors have admitted that some of the steamiest scenes were actually genuine. Here are 10 actors that kept it real for a movie…

Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Jackie Townsend: “Your voice doesn’t just exist”

Your voice doesn’t just exist. It needs to be found, honed, and nurtured. You’re not going to find your voice in your first book, because you’ve yet to develop your platform. It’s only after this book is out there in the world, as you better define your audience and engage with them more, after you begin to complement your books with longer essays, blogs, and short stories, only then does your voice begin to find its way into your second and even third books.
MoviesA.V. Club

Jean Smart joins Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Flea in Damien Chazelle's Babylon

Oh, you thought the cast of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon was already good enough? You thought Chazelle was fine with stopping at Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, and the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire? Well, that’s not nearly enough famous actors for this movie. It needs at least… one more actor, preferably an actor who has been on a real hot streak for the last few years and is coming off of an acclaimed HBO Max original series. Maybe even someone who might want to start clearing off some shelf space for tomorrow morning when the Emmy nominations are announced? (It’s probably too early for anyone to actually finish clearing off shelf space, but there’s no harm in starting the process.)
Celebritiesthecut.com

Jason Sudeikis Still Doesn’t Know ‘Why’ Olivia Wilde Left Him

In news that’s the complete opposite of Ted Lasso’s adorable mustache, Jason Sudeikis told GQ in a new profile that he still doesn’t have clarity about the end of his nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple, who share two children and were engaged prior to their breakup in November 2020, have since rebounded with wildly different people with wildly different fan bases: Wilde is dating multigenerational favorite Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is enjoying the company of — Briticism incoming — a page 3 model. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said of their split, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Sudeikis emphasized that their breakup indeed occurred in November, despite conflicting timelines, and he’s still trying to understand what to “take away” from it all. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he offered. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” In the meantime, someone please protect Sudeikis from headlines like this.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Reveals Current Projects She’s Working On

After playing Mary Ellen Walton for all nine seasons of “The Waltons” and all the reunion projects, it’s obvious that Judy Norton loved acting on the show. Even decades after the last episode aired, Norton still stays connected to “The Waltons” through her video series, “Behind-the-Scenes with Judy Norton.” During the series, Norton shares details about the show that most people couldn’t hear anywhere else. However, “The Waltons” isn’t the only acting gig Norton is interested in. In fact, during a recent episode of her video series, Norton revealed all the other projects she’s working on.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

Rookie group JUST B does a dance cover to 'People I Don't Like' by UPSAHL

JUST B has just released a dance cover for 'People I Don't Like' by UPSAHL. The choreography was also created by the members LIM JIMIN, GEONU, and DY themselves. In the video, we can see amazing control and striking charisma from each of the members. The video is further dramatized by gentle zooms and rotations of the cameras, which makes this performance even more thrilling to watch!
TV SeriesPosted by
NBC News

New Disney+ animated series 'Monsters at Work' doesn't live up to its 'Monsters, Inc.' legacy

“Monsters at Work,” Disney’s new animated streaming series, is an office comedy. There are so many beloved office comedies in the TV canon that even if all your protagonists are inventively designed monsters rendered in very expensive-looking computer-generated imagery, these characters have big shoes to fill — seven or eight of them, in some cases — and despite some great acting and a few good gags, the new series just doesn’t measure up.
MoviesThe Guardian

Flag Day’s Dylan Penn: ‘I didn’t know if I was capable of going toe-to-toe with my dad’

Dylan Penn receives guests high above the Croisette, in a sterile penthouse suite overlooking the sea. It’s a perch befitting her status as visiting Hollywood royalty, the daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, starring alongside her dad in this year’s Cannes competition. She’s got her phone and her water and a stylist in the wings. She’s been up here all day and won’t descend until dusk. She has tickets to see the new Wes Anderson film.
Moviesfloodmagazine.com

“Zola” Is Much More Than Just “the Twitter Thread Movie” (Although It Doesn’t Need to Be)

2014 was the only year I kept up with film enough that I was regularly checking reviews on the weekly onslaught of new releases. I remember it was this year because the word “gimmick” came up a lot in negative write-ups of the movies I wound up really enjoying—the single-shot gimmick of Birdman, the shot-over-the-course-of-12-years gimmick of Boyhood, and the shot-on-an-iPhone gimmick of Tangerine come immediately to mind. It’s hard to say how much of the animosity these movies faced was linked to their hype (quite a bit of that can accrue over the course of a dozen years), but it’s hard for me to wrap my head around the thought process that leads someone to think these devices weren’t used to expand the ever-tightening constraints of what film can be during a period when the fear of “gimmicky” filmmaking exists on one end of a very small spectrum opposite the legitimate concern that every new movie is a sequel, a remake, a cash-grab novel adaptation, or, as is most often the case, a Marvel production.

