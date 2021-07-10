Phat A$tronaut ready to bring ‘booty shaking’ to Pump House

Music takes many forms. Some may prefer a more clean mainstream sound, while others may prefer a more raw ‘underground’ style, many may prefer joyous up-beat tunes, while others search for a deeper meaning they can relate to in more articulated tracks. The artistry behind the music is often what brings us in closer, whether it be a soul-touching instrumental that makes our eyes water, or lyrics that cut deep into our hearts and make our skin flare up in goosebumps; expression can manifest itself in countless different ways within the music we listen to. Wielding the instrument of expression, UNDEAD PAPI is setting the bar for music, redefining the boundaries behind artistry as we once knew to be.