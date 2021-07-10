Phat A$tronaut ready to bring ‘booty shaking’ to Pump House
There are certain bands that consistently push the envelope of a certain style. They think outside the box while letting their influences grow with the end result usually being something brilliant. In the realm of soul and funk, Phat A$tronaut from New Haven has a knack for pulling this off in their own way. This talented act will be performing on the front lawn of Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield on July 17 at 7 p.m. Providence funk dynamos Slurp are also going to be on the bill for a double dose of rhythm, groove and vibe.www.independentri.com
