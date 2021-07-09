Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Ivano Natale Renders Experiences Above and Beyond His Award-Winning Tattoos

By Brand Partner Agency
Village Voice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get tattooed by Ivano Natale is not like walking into a salon for a haircut, or even like walking into any other tattoo shop for some ink. It’s an entire experience. First of all, the physical environment is different. Going beyond being just a tattoo shop with a few pieces of displayed art, the 5,000-square-foot studio is more a world-class art studio with spaces inside of it to get tattooed.

www.villagevoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Tattoo
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Award for Excellence in Healthcare Advertising

Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service advertising and marketing agency, received national recognition for creative excellence from the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, one of the nation’s largest and most respected healthcare industry marketing competitions. As the Healthcare Advertising Awards are considered a leading benchmark of agency performance in medical advertising, Beyond Spots & Dots has demonstrated its ability to break through the noise in a memorable and effective way.
Lifestyleculturemap.com

An Evening of Award-Winning Shorts

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Austin Film Festival will present their first live screening in over a year, a special encore showing of three audience award-winning short films and the audience award-winning digital series from the 2020 Austin Film Festival.
Cell Phoneshospitalitynet.org

Interview with Solay Founder - The New Hotel App Helping Guests Reserve Paradise

How does one start a successful business? Any entrepreneur knows that there is no simple answer to this question. Bringing a product or service to market and building a brand from the ground up is a complicated endeavor, and, sometimes, ideas that appear great on paper might not resonate in the market. And while there is no one formula to predict ideas that stick and those which fail to capture (and hold onto) the attention of consumers, there is a big question that every trailblazer should be able to answer when deciding to bring their idea to life: What problem are you solving?
AnimalsThe Independent

Shark lunges at boat in incredible real-life 'Jaws' moment

This is the incredible moment a great white shark lunges at a boat, just like in the famous Spielberg movie Jaws. The apex predator can be seen emerging from the water, mouth wide open and bearing its teeth. The footage was captured in Gansbaai, South Africa, known as the white...
Dallas, TXblackchronicle.com

Award-Winning Music Producer J Rhodes Discusses His Latest Film ‘It’s A Wonderful Plight’

After working with some notable artists in the world of music, Justin L. “J” Rhodes, who has won some coveted awards (Billboard, Stellar, and Dove) and is a platinum-selling music producer from Dallas, Texas, is now making his mark in the film industry with a film titled, “It’s A Wonderful Plight.” BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with Rhodes about the transitions he’s encountered, the reason he created his latest film, and what he is working on for the future.
New York City, NYnyrej.com

Executive of the Month: Melissa Billig, partner at Ingram goes above and beyond to help the real estate industry

New York, NY Melissa Billig and her colleagues at Ingram Yuzek Gainen Carroll & Bertolotti, LLP have always been sensitive to the varying needs of clients and industry professionals. While this past year, much of the industry has changed in ways we could not have imagined, the core values of this mid-sized commercial law firm, have not. They still take nothing for granted, understand the paramount importance of their clients to their business and success, and do everything reasonably possible to exceed expectations.
Family RelationshipsVillage Voice

How Former Stay-at-home Mom Angela Kim Became A Six-Figure Parenting Influencer

Parenting struggles are common for new parents all over the world. Angela Kim has gone through a handful of trials as a mother and has learned a lot about parenting and motherhood. She used these experiences to inspire and guide other parents in their own journeys and created Mommy Diary. After years of building her community, she has reached a six-figure income from her endeavor and couldn’t be more satisfied with her impact on the world.
TravelTravelPulse

Oceania Unveils The Vista’s Room and Suite Designs

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its designs for its latest ship’s rooms and suites, offering more spacious bedroom and bathroom space in its all veranda-style accommodations aboard the Vista, expected to sail for the first time in early 2023. All staterooms and suites will offer rainforest-style showers, more spacious bathrooms and...
Drinksluxurytravelmagazine.com

Aperol Releases First Aperol Spritz Summer Kit with Cocktail Courier

There’s no better way to celebrate summer than with Italy’s most beloved and iconic cocktail – the Aperol Spritz!. Now through July 22, Aperol is partnering with Cocktail Courier to offer a limited-edition Aperol Spritz kit for the very first time for consumers, providing everything you need to make the bright & bubbly cocktail at home. The kit includes Aperol, Cinzano Prosecco, Pellegrino soda water, fresh oranges and 2 signature Aperol Spritz glasses, available for purchase in select cities across the country for $59.99, while supplies last.
MusicVillage Voice

Kentö Loves Robyn’s Body Talk

Pop singer and songwriter KENTÖ told us about his adoration for Robyn…. KENTÖ: “What’s your favorite book? Movie? Album?” Why is it when faced with these kinds of questions, we feel the need to try to think of a cool or obscure reference — something that shows we are well versed in our tastes? What about, instead, breaking it down to the very root of what makes you happy? What makes you want to dance — or gets you lost no matter where you are physically or emotionally? For me that is Robyn’s Body Talk Pt. II.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Himachal Pradesh Gets A New Gem As Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala Opens Its Doors To Guests

Radisson Blu, an upper upscale brand that delivers a positive and personalized service in stylish spaces, is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Located on the scenic foothills of the mighty Dhauladhar Range, this idyllic resort is a perfect getaway with accessibility from all corners of the world. The resort offers the perfect combination of business and leisure amenities for discerning travelers.
MusicVillage Voice

Making a Splash: Alt-Pop Band Waterparks Put Out Their Greatest Hits

Back in May, we published one of our “My Favorite Album” columns from the alt-pop band Waterparks. Frontman Awsten Knight chose Childish Gambino’s Because the Internet, so we went with the throwaway gag “Waterparks Man gets Childish” headline. The response from the band’s rabid fanbase was a mixture of ecstatic glee and incredulous disbelief, en masse. So hey, time for a bigger feature. They deserve it.
Visual Artcalleochonews.com

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Through cutting-edge technology, Miami appreciates the artist's timeless reputation and artwork in “Beyond Van Gogh” at the Ice Palace Studios in Downtown Miami. World-renowned audiovisual designers use advanced projection technology to create an immersive experience duplicating what it would be like to live in Van Gogh's world. Why Van Gogh?

Comments / 0

Community Policy