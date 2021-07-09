Ivano Natale Renders Experiences Above and Beyond His Award-Winning Tattoos
To get tattooed by Ivano Natale is not like walking into a salon for a haircut, or even like walking into any other tattoo shop for some ink. It’s an entire experience. First of all, the physical environment is different. Going beyond being just a tattoo shop with a few pieces of displayed art, the 5,000-square-foot studio is more a world-class art studio with spaces inside of it to get tattooed.www.villagevoice.com
Comments / 0