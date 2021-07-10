Cancel
Mining Chia is not very profitable at all, finds study

By Sayan Sen Neowin
Neowin
 5 days ago

When the Chia crypto-coin (XCH) officially burst onto the scene back in April, there were gloomy forecasts of storage supplies drying up as the new coin relies on unused storage space for computation. And although certain storage components makers have reacted in interesting, albeit unwelcomed, ways so as to ward off such a situation, for the most part, HDDs and SSDs haven't really had the same shortage effect that people experience with graphics cards. And part of the reason for that could be the low profitability that Chia has to offer according to the findings of a Backblaze study.

