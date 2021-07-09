Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Explainer: What Is Open Banking?

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on Friday that asks the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to issue rules giving consumers full control of their financial data to make it easier for them to switch lenders. The measure was seen as a big win...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Banking#European Union#Reuters#Cfpb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Economysecuritymagazine.com

Why cybersecurity frameworks are crucial for the future of open banking

Open banking is set to take the financial world by storm. When consumers allow third parties to access their banking data, financial companies and institutions can create more tailored products and services and drive innovation, convenience, and value. However, inherent in the handling of sensitive financial information are cybersecurity risks, and they’re not going unnoticed: 53% of people surveyed in this report see open banking as a “dangerous” use of data sharing. It’s no secret that the financial services industry is a prime target for cybercrime, and with a cyber attack in the banking industry costing $18.3 million on average, could open banking raise this cost even further?
Credits & Loansfinextra.com

Open Banking To Open Finance: The Path To Fairer Finance

First, there was open banking — a considerable step forward in democratizing the financial services industry. With third-party access to banking via application programming interfaces (APIs), consumers were able to connect with a broader range of financial products and take greater control over their financial future. Now, the wave of...
Businessfinextra.com

Entercard partners Nordigen for open banking insights

Leading Scandinavian credit market company Entercard is partnering with European open banking company Nordigen to improve their credit assessment and scoring models through more detailed data insights. The partnership is expected to significantly increase the accuracy of the existing credit scoring models by adding new data points that capture customer...
POTUSUS News and World Report

As Prices Rise at Rapid Pace, Fed Chief Seeks Patience

WASHINGTON (AP) — For anyone watching with concern as prices surge for everything from food and gas to airplane tickets and clothes, the message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over two days of congressional hearings this week was straightforward: Just give it more time and those price gains should slow, or even reverse.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Credit Suisse, Klara Team On B2B Open Banking

Credit Suisse will be working with Klara on new open banking options, according to a Friday (July 2) press release. Both companies have been working on creating solutions and adding value for their corporate clients, including exchanging payment information automatically as well as online credit applications. With the partnership, the...
EconomyPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

Since the 4th of July fell on a Sunday, the holiday will be extended through today for some businesses but not all of them. Mondays are usually a little fuzzy, but this time at least there's a good reason for it. If you deposit a check Saturday morning at 10...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: More Money Could Be Coming In

There have been multiple debates persisting in the US Congress regarding the stimulus check payment and how many dollars will be spent. According to reports from multiple news media, there is a huge question about who gets how much money. Quite a few congressmen have been pushing for multiple stimulus...
Wellsville, OHSalem News Online

Consumers Banks buys CFBanks in Calcutta, Wellsville

MINERVA – Consumers National Bank has completed its acquisition of two branches from CFBank, National Association in Calcutta and Wellsville. The agreement includes land, buildings and other associated assets of the two branches, approximately $100 million in deposits, and certain loans and other interest earning assets. In addition, the staff of both branches were retained as employees of Consumers National Bank. The branches will open for business Monday as the 21st and 22nd locations in Consumers National Bank’s six-county network.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Aptys, a Virtual Payments Solution Provider, Reveals that Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union has Converted its Unified Payments Platform

an established provider of Cloud-powered, end-to-end, virtual payment services to more than 4,500 financial institutions (including quicker payments, mobile P2P, wire, ACH, and inclearing), reveals that Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union, a major corporate credit union serving 1,400+ credit unions, has converted to its unified payments platform, PayLOGICS,. The...
Personal Financethepennyhoarder.com

Should You Leave More Than $1,500 in a Checking Account?

You’ve done it. You’ve built up a little cushion in your bank account — $1,500! It feels good, right? Those days of checking your account balance in a panic are behind you. Congrats! You’re on the right path, but should you keep that money in your checking account? Frankly, now...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

HashCash Helps Establish Diverse Businesses on Blockchain

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 17, 2021. HashCash Consultants, a California-based blockchain development company successfully brings diverse businesses onto the blockchain. HashCash has devised several businesses and business ideas to serve as a ‘backing’ for a utility token. In other words, several utility tokens were designed to represent a tangible production-oriented business.
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
LawCBS News

Feds crack down on brothers behind 45 million illegal robocalls

Three New Jersey brothers will pay $1.6 million to settle charges of instigating more than 45 million illegal robocalls nationwide, including to tens of millions of Americans on the Federal Trade Commission's Do Not Call Registry, the agency announced on Friday. The siblings also agreed to a permanent ban on...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Yellen Says Concerned About Housing Prices but Inflation to Calm

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns about housing affordability on Thursday and said she expected several more months of high inflation readings, but it remained transitory, adding that the Federal Reserve was doing a good job under Chair Jerome Powell. Yellen, in an interview with CNBC,...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How Big Will The Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Be For 2022

The pain of inflation is often harshest on the budgets of retirees on fixed incomes. The only bright light of the recent spike in the consumer price index is the potential for a more significant Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) this year. Estimates of the Social Security COLA in 2021 (for 2022) have been in the range of 5.3 to 6.1%. We have not seen a cost-of-living adjustment at this level since 2009.
BusinessBBC

Bank of England: What are interest rates?

Setting interest rates is one of the many ways the Bank of England can try to control the UK economy. If interest rates go up, it can make borrowing more expensive - especially for homeowners with mortgages - but it can also give savers a better return. How does the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy