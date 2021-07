UK-based developer Louis Durrant has launched a Kickstarter campaign for their Godot Engine powered slice-of-life sim game The Garden Path and it looks absolutely wonderful. The Garden Path is all about living the quiet life. The idea is to give a tranquil experience, just letting you get a garden going while appreciating nature. The developer says that time moves along with the real world (a bit like Animal Crossing then perhaps) and that "the passing of seasons heralds new encounters and a new story to weave". They're now seeking at least £20,000 on Kickstarter to make it happen.