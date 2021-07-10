Cancel
Athletic Support: “Working out over the Dead Weeks?”

By Eli Cranor
Courier News
 5 days ago

Dear Athletic Support: My son’s football team just started what his coach calls “Dead Weeks.” In other words, this is our two week break during the summer where there aren’t any football practices, workouts, camps or tournaments. However, my son’s coach has told the players that they should continue to work out during this time. Some of the other boys on the team are even going to the field house to lift weights and use the equipment (I guess they have a key?) The reason I’m writing is because my son was really looking forward to having these two weeks. At this point, he doesn’t even want to think about football, much less keep working out. I can tell he’s tired. This has been a long year for everybody. Don’t you think he deserves a break?

www.couriernews.com

