Portland Pickles provide path to success for foreign players
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old middle infielder for the Portland Pickles is a long way from home but he’s closer to his dream of playing professional baseball. Playing for the Portland Pickles in the West Coast League or the Portland Rosebuds in the Wild, Wild West League, Moises Congo is taking the call in the middle of it all this summer in Lents Park. Landing in PDX from Mexico City, Congo was brined with the Picks after being chosen to play ball in Portland from a tryout with the Mazatlan Venados. The Mexican professional team has a baseball city partnership with the 503 after a friendship series began for Pickles Owners Alan Miller and Jon Ryan in 2019.www.kptv.com
