The Adventurous Honeymoon Destination for Wildlife-Obsessed Coffee Addicts

She has always been a fan of stories written by Hans Christian Andersen. When she shares the names of some of her favorites — “The Little Mermaid,” “The Nightingale,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” and “Thumbelina” — you realize you love them, too. “They are more than entertainment,” she explains. “There isn’t just one moral; each story inspires us to find some meaning within ourselves.” You ponder this: “find meaning in myself? Is that possible?” For her, you’ll try. You love that she opens your mind, so you begin to read Andersen’s stories more seriously. One day you know you’re ready to pop the question. “Life is a fairytale,” you tell her quoting Andersen, sure (or, at least hoping) you’ll impress her. She nods. She knows the quote. It’s at that moment that you’ve never been surer. You ask her to marry you: “Let’s make our own fairytale,” you suggest. Lovingly, like a princess from one of Andersen’s stories, she takes your hand. “Oh, let’s do,” she says, with a grin.