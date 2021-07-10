Cancel
Spooning out on the pond

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

I’m sure that many anglers do, but I seldom see anyone casting out a chunk of steel in hopes of catching a fish. Today’s anglers seem more prone to use hard plastic lures such as Hot n’ Tots, or Shad Raps. They also use soft plastics like Curly Tails. There was a time however when spoons were very popular.

