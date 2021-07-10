Spooning out on the pond

Each summer through the early fall, we get questions from landowners searching for reasons why fish are dying in their ponds. Pond turnover is often the answer. During the summer months, water can become stagnant and stratify, which means it separates into distinct layers of cool and warm water. This occurs because the sun only penetrates the water closest to the surface. Since the sun is unable to penetrate to the water at deeper depths, that water stays cooler. These waters will start to mix when cooler air temperatures begin to arrive and cool the surface water. Heavy rains or strong winds can mix pond water too, and we have had some heavy run-off rain events recently in LaRue County. This mixing process is called pond turnover.