Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...NORTHERN CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 103 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vermillion to 4 miles west of Westmoreland to 4 miles north of Oak Hill, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clay Center, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Riley, Frankfort, Waterville, Leonardville, Axtell, Olsburg, Beattie, Morganville, Randolph, Green, Vermillion, Idana, Lillis and Tuttle Creek Lake. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Center, KS
City
Vermillion, KS
County
Clay County, KS
City
Blue Rapids, KS
City
Oak Hill, KS
City
Blaine, KS
City
Frankfort, KS
City
Beattie, KS
City
Marysville, KS
City
Green, KS
City
Westmoreland, KS
City
Waterville, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Blaine Riley#Idana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy