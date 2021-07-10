Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...NORTHERN CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 103 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vermillion to 4 miles west of Westmoreland to 4 miles north of Oak Hill, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clay Center, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Riley, Frankfort, Waterville, Leonardville, Axtell, Olsburg, Beattie, Morganville, Randolph, Green, Vermillion, Idana, Lillis and Tuttle Creek Lake. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH