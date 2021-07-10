Cancel
Dallas, TX

Mat class with Pilates Methodology at Flower Child Uptown

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 10, 24, and 31 at 10 AM, Pilates Methodology will be hosting free mat classes at Flower Child Uptown (2101 Cedar Springs Rd #100, Dallas, TX 75201). After a great workout, attendees will enjoy a free beverage after the class and will also receive 10% off their meal if they want to have a bite at Flower Child. Led by Pilates Methodology's own instructors, you can expect a 50-minute classical Mat class with all your favorite exercises. Link here: https://www.pilatesmethodology.com/bookings-checkout/mat-class-at-flower-child.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy