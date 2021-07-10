Your stars July 10

Wednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius. Wow, what a whirlwind. Between back-to-back eclipses and exhausting retrogrades, the past month really shook things up in a major way. And as the dust begins to settle, you’re beginning to look at your schedule from a different perspective. Is your routine really sustainable, or are you edging on yet another burnout? On July 9, a New Moon in Cancer will encourage you to take an honest look at your day-to-day realities. How are you spending your time, Aquarius babe? Have you become so engrossed in realistic responsibilities that you’ve forgotten how to dream? If so, be sure to adjust your calendar so that it’s supporting your passions. After all, why settle for normal when you can be fabulous? Your time is precious—make sure you’re not wasting even a second!