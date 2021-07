Royal Never Give Up secured their second win of the 2021 LPL Summer Split today in a dominant 2-0 victory over LGD Gaming. While LGD have had a formidable split so far and were favored going into this series, RNG stepped up after their latest slump to take down their opponents. The solo laners of RNG had a strong showing, both picking up MVP votes. Xiaohu earned the first MVP of the series after a dominant Viego performance, finishing the game with an 8/2/6 KDA after destroying his opponents in teamfights with his passive. Cryin played LeBlanc in the second game to earn his MVP, constantly juking his opponents and baiting them into unfavorable trades.