Jul. 3—Uttarakhand BJP unit will hold its legislature party meeting on Saturday to decide on a new leader after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as the hill state's chief minister. Uttarakhand BJP unit president Madan Kaushik said the legislative party will meet at 3pm and Narendra Singh Tomar will be the central observer at the meeting. "The new leader will be an MLA," Kaushik said. State BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said all party MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting.