Maison Kitsuné x LINE FRIENDS Take a Trip to Paris

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaver’s LINE FRIENDS has teamed up with Maison Kitsuné for a collection centered around each label’s popular characters, BROWN and Fox. Based on a story of the two creatures running into one another at a record shop in Paris, the range features co-branded merch such as tees, sweatshirts, tech accessories and more. The T-shirts feature both BROWN and Fox with LINE FRIENDS and Kitsuné’s logos, as well as phone cases and AirPods covers. Offerings further include stationery items like notebooks and pens, while the lineup is complete with tote bags and plush toys.

