Another double-digit day: 11 new cases
Avoyelles ended this week much the way it started it -- with a double-digit increase reported in a state health department update on COVID in the parish. After a Thursday report that saw only three positive results -- all in rapid result tests -- out of a total of almost 300 tests, the parish was hit with an 11-case increase out of 372 tests. Of those seven positives were in the 327 lab tests and four were among 45 RRTs. For the weekly reports covering Saturday to Friday, the parish had 33 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID.www.avoyellestoday.com
Comments / 0