Avoyelles Parish, LA

Another double-digit day: 11 new cases

By Editorial
 7 days ago

Avoyelles ended this week much the way it started it -- with a double-digit increase reported in a state health department update on COVID in the parish. After a Thursday report that saw only three positive results -- all in rapid result tests -- out of a total of almost 300 tests, the parish was hit with an 11-case increase out of 372 tests. Of those seven positives were in the 327 lab tests and four were among 45 RRTs. For the weekly reports covering Saturday to Friday, the parish had 33 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID.

#Covid
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

County has first confirmed case of Delta variant

The Jefferson County Health Department reported the county’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant today (July 14). Brianne Zwiener, the Health Department’s public information officer, said she could not provide any specific information about the person who had been diagnosed with the Delta variant or whether the case was still active.
Florida StateMarietta Daily Journal

New COVID-19 cases nearly double in Florida — the worst in the nation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic is gaining steam in Florida, outpacing the rest of the country and threatening the care-free lifestyle that many people have adopted since the coronavirus brought life to a halt last year. The number of COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in Florida over the past...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Georgia Sun

Is Georgia headed for a new COVID-19 surge?

Georgia’s color-coded county map has begun to show shades that reflect an uptick of COVID cases. And the state’s graph that tracks daily infections has turned upward after a June bottom. The state, along with 46 others, has seen an increase of COVID infections over the past two weeks, according...
Christian County, KYwhvoradio.com

Christian County Reports 37 New COVID Cases This Week

The Christian County Health Department is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases this week. Amanda Sweeney-Brunt from the health department said there are currently 47 active cases in the county, with 35 cases being between 22 and 59. Since the onset of the pandemic, the county has reported 7,197 total cases, 7,049 recoveries, and 101 deaths.
Tennessee StateSlate

Tennessee Is Doing Exactly the Wrong Thing to Stop COVID

Tennessee is one of the least-inoculated states in the country, with only 38 percent of the state fully vaccinated. Instead of doing everything possible to improve that number, the Tennessee Department of Health has decided to halt adolescent vaccine outreach and cease all COVID vaccination events on school property, the Tennessean reported on Monday.
Florida Statemypanhandle.com

Coronavirus cases double in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The number of positive coronavirus cases doubled from 261 cases in the week of July 2 to 580 cases this week, according to numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. The state of Florida no longer provides daily updates but weekly reports are made...
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Saline County resumes 3-times-per-week COVID-19 updates

Following is the Saline County COVID-19 update for Friday. Due to the recent increase of new COVID-19 cases in Saline County and rise in the number of variants sequenced, the Saline County Health Department will return to reporting local COVID-19 data three times per week. Vaccination statistics are updated each Wednesday, while case numbers will be shared each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Madison, WIWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 7-day case average more than doubles in two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - After bottoming out at a seven-day average of 70 cases earlier this month, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day case average for COVID-19 has reached 149 as of Friday. That’s thanks to 197 new cases confirmed on Friday and...
Florida Statewusf.org

New Coronavirus Cases In Florida Double From Last Week

The Florida Department of Health reported nearly twice as many new coronavirus cases this week than it did the week before. For the last seven days ending Thursday, Florida had a daily average of more than 6,500 cases. The 45,604 positive tests recorded this week puts the state’s total case...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

WESTFIELD PUBLIC HEALTH WEEKLY BULLETIN

After months of a comfortable plateau of no new COVID-19 cases in our community, last week we had 1 new case and this week we have 8. This is a low number but statistically significant. Next weeks numbers will be more telling. We and the public health officials world[1]wide are carefully monitoring this trend. We were on a similar course at this time last year. COVID-19 cases are up in 47 states by at least 10%. 35 states have seen increases of more than 50% for 4 consecutive weeks. New cases have increased globally as the vaccination pace continues to decline. Nearly all patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. Only 48.3% of the country is vaccinated. Maybe more important and alarming to some, the Red Sox vs. Yankees game was postponed due to several of the Yankees players testing positive. These numbers and the mutant strength of the Delta variant are concerning and threatens the progress the U.S. has made toward ending the pandemic.
Public HealthArkansas Online

State reports 1,309 uptick in virus cases

A surge in coronavirus infections in Arkansas continued Wednesday as the state's count of cases rose by more than 1,300 and the number of virus patients on ventilators topped 100 for the first time since February. The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 41, to...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada adds more than 900 new coronavirus cases, double-digit deaths

Nevada on Thursday reported its largest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases in more than five months, extending recent rapid increases in most of the state’s major COVID-19 metrics. The 938 new cases recorded over the preceding day was the most reported in a single day since the state reported...
Cortland County, NYcortlandstandard.net

Coronavirus briefs 7/15

Cortland County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the number of confirmed cases to 4,595. The number of people who have contracted the virus increased to 15,331 across Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. No new deaths were reported, the number of people who have died from the virus remained 209.
Burlington, VTvpr.org

News Roundup: State Reports Double-Digit COVID Cases For 4th Day In Past Week

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the latest COVID case counts, a gap in residents' wages and housing costs and more for Thursday, July 15. Want VPR's daily news in podcast form? Get up to speed in under 15 minutes with The Frequency every weekday morning. How about an email newsletter? Add our daily email briefing to your morning routine.

