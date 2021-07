Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. When you are a general manager in the NHL, your ultimate goal is to build a Stanley Cup winning team and in 9 years in Montreal, Marc Bergevin has yet to accomplish that. This past season though, he came as close as he could have without winning the big prize and one might have thought that he would have been happy and pleased with his team’s performance, but that’s not what he looked like.