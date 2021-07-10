Cancel
Triple-Volume Pizza Publications

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Modernist Pizza' cookbook collection is a definitive guide to one of the most popular foods in the world that will offer new insight for fans and more. The series includes three volumes that consists of History and Fundamentals, Techniques and Ingredients and finally Recipes, which all come packed into a convenient case. The book series includes a total of 1,708 pages of detail-rich content for avid or amateur chefs alike to delve into when looking to increase their pizza prowess.

