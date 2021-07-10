RiverDogs Outlast Columbia to Win 13-Inning Affair

Columbia, SC — Opportunity kept on knocking for both the Charleston RiverDogs and Columbia Fireflies on Friday night at Segra Park, but neither team answered for the longest time. Eventually, the RiverDogs pushed across two runs in the top of the 13th inning to defeat Columbia 7-5 in a game that lasted well over four hours. The RiverDogs collected their 39th win of the season, giving them the most in Minor League Baseball.