FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms tonight; more on the way at times this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms have been a bit less in coverage across Southwest Louisiana most of the day, staying primarily over Southeast Texas, closer to the center of low pressure responsible for this active pattern of rain we’ve seen the past few days. There is a complex of showers and thunderstorms moving closer to the Beaumont area that looks to clip parts of our area this evening, so keep an umbrella handy if you have outdoor plans. As has been the case with this pattern, another flare-up of shower activity looks to begin around sunrise on Saturday with more scattered showers and storms, becoming a little less numerous by afternoon. Rain chances this weekend are slightly lower but do expect some rain around if you plan to be outdoors tomorrow. Chances are at around 40% both Saturday and Sunday. Next week won’t be quite the deluge when it comes to the overall rain chances, but they also won’t be completely going away any day either. Enough moisture will linger with another plume moving westward across the northern Gulf next week should lend to a daily chance of scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will be in the 30-40% range each day with highs close to 90 during the afternoon and lows at night in the middle 70s. The tropics remain quiet now that Elsa has become post tropical and headed for the Canadian Maritimes tonight and Saturday. No other tropical development is expected over the next few days across any region of the Atlantic basin, including the Gulf of Mexico.