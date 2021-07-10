Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, IA

Water and wildlife at Arney Bend

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER (Castor canadensis) are one of our common species of wildlife, seldom seen due to their underwater wandering and propensity to conduct activities at night time. The evidence of their existence can be seen by humans during daytime excursions into a place like the Arney Bend Wildlife Area. One can also find beaver dams, small, medium or large, on some small tributary creeks. Local willow trees, cottonwoods and sometimes crop fields become the source of foods these furry creatures are looking for. And behind a beaver dam, impounded water creates habitats for all kinds of aquatic life. Ponds created by backed up waters allow for underwater entrances to their bank dens. It is not typical here in central Iowa to see a large mound or island of sticks amassed in the middle of a pond.

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, IA
County
Marshall County, IA
City
Marshalltown, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Fish And Wildlife#Water Level
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Hiking
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy