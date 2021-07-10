Water and wildlife at Arney Bend

BEAVER (Castor canadensis) are one of our common species of wildlife, seldom seen due to their underwater wandering and propensity to conduct activities at night time. The evidence of their existence can be seen by humans during daytime excursions into a place like the Arney Bend Wildlife Area. One can also find beaver dams, small, medium or large, on some small tributary creeks. Local willow trees, cottonwoods and sometimes crop fields become the source of foods these furry creatures are looking for. And behind a beaver dam, impounded water creates habitats for all kinds of aquatic life. Ponds created by backed up waters allow for underwater entrances to their bank dens. It is not typical here in central Iowa to see a large mound or island of sticks amassed in the middle of a pond.