Calhoun Community Calendar

The Calhoun Gordon County Library is now no longer be requiring appointments of placing limits on the amount of time for library visits. Visit nglr.org for updated hours. The Oostanaula Community Club is hosting a benefit Saturday, July 10 starting at 5 p.m. with a home cooked meal for $8 a plate, including dessert and a drink. Live music will start at 6 p.m. and there will also be a cake walk. For more information please Barbara at 770-608-2050, Pat at 706-767-7926 or Jo Ann at 706-263-0145.