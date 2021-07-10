Courtney Lynne Rhodes, 27
Courtney Lynne Rhodes, 27, of Gladbrook, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 2, 2021. To honor her wishes, cremation rites will be given and her family will host a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 15 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the AMVETS Hall, 101 Main Street in Lincoln, Iowa.
