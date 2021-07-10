Courtney Lynne Rhodes, 27, of Gladbrook, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 2, 2021. To honor her wishes, cremation rites will be given and her family will host a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 15 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the AMVETS Hall, 101 Main Street in Lincoln, Iowa. For further information or to send Courtney’s family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call the Mitchell Family Funeral Home at 641-844-1234.